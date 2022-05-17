Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
