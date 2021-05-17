This evening in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s…
This evening in Racine: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks lik…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. It should…
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The fo…
Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like i…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees t…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.