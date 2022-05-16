 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

