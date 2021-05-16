 Skip to main content
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

