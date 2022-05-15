This evening's outlook for Racine: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
