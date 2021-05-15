 Skip to main content
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

