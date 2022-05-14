 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

