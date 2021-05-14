This evening in Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
This evening in Racine: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks lik…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. It should…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine…
Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like i…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Pa…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorr…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…