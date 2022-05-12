For the drive home in Racine: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
