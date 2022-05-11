 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News