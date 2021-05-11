Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
