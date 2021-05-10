This evening in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatur…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Pa…
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We wi…