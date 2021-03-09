Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
