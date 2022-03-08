This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
