This evening in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 19F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
