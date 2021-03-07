This evening's outlook for Racine: Generally fair. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
