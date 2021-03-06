This evening in Racine: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
