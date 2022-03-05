This evening's outlook for Racine: Showers and thundershowers in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
