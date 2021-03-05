Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.