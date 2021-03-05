This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. We'll see …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temper…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees.…
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudles…
For the drive home in Racine: Clear. Low near 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a col…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures ju…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34…
For the drive home in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine …
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see suns…