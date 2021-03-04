Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
