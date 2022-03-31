Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.