For the drive home in Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
For the drive home in Racine: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine …
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs …
Racine's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 …
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain and wind. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a …
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…