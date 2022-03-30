For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
