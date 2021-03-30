 Skip to main content
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

