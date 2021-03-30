This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
