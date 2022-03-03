Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Racine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.