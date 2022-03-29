Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
