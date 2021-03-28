Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.