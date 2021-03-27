Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.