 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News