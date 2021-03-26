 Skip to main content
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

