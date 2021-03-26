This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
