Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy and becoming windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

