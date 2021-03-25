Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain and wind. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
