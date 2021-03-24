Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.