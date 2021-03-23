For the drive home in Racine: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
