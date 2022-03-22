Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.