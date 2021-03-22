Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
For the drive home in Racine: Mainly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
This evening in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher win…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of …
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The area will …
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents sho…