Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.