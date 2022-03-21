This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
