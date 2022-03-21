 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News