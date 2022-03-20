 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

