Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. …
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Cha…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. W…