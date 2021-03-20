Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Clear. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.