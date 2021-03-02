For the drive home in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
