Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.