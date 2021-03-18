Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.