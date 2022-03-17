Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. It will be a cold day in Racine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.