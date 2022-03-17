This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. It will be a cold day in Racine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
