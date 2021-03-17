Racine's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Windy with showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 27 mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
