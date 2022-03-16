Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Snow flurries and cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with another cold front lowering temperatures even more. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video.
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
