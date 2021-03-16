Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.