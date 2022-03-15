Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
