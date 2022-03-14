Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.