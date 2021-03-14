For the drive home in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expec…
This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorr…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloud…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Racin…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Generally fair. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 48…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. …
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud co…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…