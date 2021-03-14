 Skip to main content
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

