Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.